Daniel Daniel
4d ago
Fool, goes back to his old stomping grounds. Most of those guysLike prison. No work, no responsibilities, free food 3x per day, recreation time every day, free cloths and laundry service, commissary snacks of candy and cigarettes, free medical care...all at the expense of the Connecticut tax payer! THIS bullS--t must end too! Trump DeSantis Greene 2024 👍
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized
A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said. Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Chief Asks for Community's Help to Solve Fatal Shooting
New Haven’s police chief and mayor held a news conference Tuesday morning about violent crime and the city’s efforts to combat the violence and Police Chief Karl Jacobson asked for people to come forward to solve the most recent homicide in the city and not to retaliate. There...
NBC Connecticut
Two Shot, 1 Killed in New Haven
One man has died after a shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven early Monday afternoon and another man is being treated after he was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots and found the two victims. A 26-year-old New...
Vernon man charged in fatal shooting
A Vernon man has been charged in connection with the killing of one woman and the wounding of another in Hartford in February, Hartford police said. The man, Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street, was charged Thursday with felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.
NBC Connecticut
Vigil Held After Murder-Suicide Deaths of Library Director, Police Officer in East Granby
Amid shock and carrying heavy hearts, people traveled to the East Granby Public Library for a vigil on Monday. It follows the death of a couple on Sunday. Authorities say the husband was a police officer in Avon and the wife was the director of the library in East Granby.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
NBC Connecticut
Vigil Planned For East Granby Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide
A 49-year-old Avon police officer and his 48-year-old wife, who was the director of the East Granby Public Library, have died in a murder-suicide at their East Granby home Sunday night, according to officials. East Granby is planning to hold a vigil on Monday night. State police troopers and East...
Register Citizen
Avon sergeant and his wife, East Granby’s library director, died in murder-suicide, medical examiner says
EAST GRANBY — An Avon police sergeant fatally shot his wife, East Granby’s library director, before turning the gun on himself Sunday, authorities said. They were identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and Doreen Jacius, 48. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Office of...
NBC Connecticut
Barricaded Person Taken Into Custody in Ansonia
A person who was barricaded inside of a home in Ansonia since Sunday night has been taken into custody. Police said non-lethal irritants were used to get 34-year-old Gabriel Resto, of Ansonia, out of the house and onto the porch. He then surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
NBC Connecticut
Deaths of Man, Woman in Wethersfield Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide
The deaths of a man and a woman who were found in a car outside of a home in Wethersfield on Saturday night are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police. Police received 911 calls about gunshots on Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
westernmassnews.com
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose. This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. This week marks the first...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Who Drowned in Waterbury Reservoir
A 41-year-old man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury Monday afternoon, according to police. They have identified him as Jamie Ward, of Waterbury. Officers responded to the reservoir on East Mountain Road around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man drowning in the water. Waterbury firefighters along...
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Hartford court escapee recaptured
Assault defendant who bolted from a Hartford, Connecticut, courtroom is recaptured in East Hartford, say police, who add that the suspect was taken into custody without incident
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults dead in Wethersfield domestic murder-suicide, police say
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirmed to Channel 3 that two adults died in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people in a...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
