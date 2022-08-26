ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Cross country: Lake Mills girls second, boys third at Palmyra-Eagle Invite to open season

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 5 days ago

PALMYRA — Lake Mills' girls cross country team opened the season with a second place finish at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The L-Cats scored 98 points. Jefferson (89) won the meet.

Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (12th, 23:04), juniors Olivia Klubertanz (20th, 24:20) and Ava Vesperman (21st, 24:51), senior Madison Hahn (22nd, 25:20) and freshman Asha Herald (23rd, 25:23) scored for Lake Mills.

On the boys side, Lake Mills scored 106 points to place third.

Sophomore Braxton Walter (14th, 19:43), junior James Hafenstein (16th, 19:51), senior Landon Dierkes (17th, 19:59), sophomore Max Kressner (23rd, 20:32) and freshman Jack Vogel (36th, 21:37) scored for the L-Cats.

"Both the boys and girls team had strong opening performances," first-year Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. "The boys are young and hungry to get better. The girls have added depth to the varsity team this year, and have the potential to do great things."

Team scores — girls: Jefferson 89, Lake Mills 98, Clinton 100, Elkhorn 103, Waukesha South 105, Lomira 105, West Allis Hale 151, East Troy 156, Parkview 172

Team scores — boys: Clinton 41, West Allis Hale 52, Lake Mills 106, Wayland 116, East Troy 133, Big Foot 160, Elkhorn 175, Parkview 192, Lomira 246, Jefferson 265, Palmyra-Eagle 273, Delavan-Darien 287

