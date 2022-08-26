GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is preparing to launch a text notification system that will inform customers about power outages around the clock. According to the company, the messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating that power has been restored.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO