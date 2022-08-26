Read full article on original website
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
WITN
Pitt County & Greenville law enforcement comment on recent string of shootings
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sheriff of Pitt County and Greenville’s interim police chief are speaking out after a number of recent shootings. Shattered glass and bullet holes were seen on a van after an early Saturday morning shooting off of McClellan and Brown streets in Greenville. A 26-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.
Dickinson Avenue After Dark coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight. On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m. Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. […]
WITN
Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
WITN
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block...
WITN
Emergency response coordinators explain how to be prepared for hurricanes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people in Eastern Carolina know it’s important to have a kit ready in case of a hurricane, but they’re not the only ones who have to prepare. Health officials spend countless hours saving lives when neighborhoods and communities are destroyed. WITN talked to...
WITN
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
cbs17
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WITN
GUC launching outage text notification system
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is preparing to launch a text notification system that will inform customers about power outages around the clock. According to the company, the messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating that power has been restored.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for September 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
WITN
Pitt County DSS hosts job fair
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
WITN
Enfield residents find racist letters days after Confederate monument was taken down by mayor
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Days after Enfield’s mayor, Mondale Robinson posted a video of a Confederate monument being taken down in a town park, residents say they’ve found racist letters in their driveways. As WRAL reports, the paper called on Enfield’s white residents to stand up after someone...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Craven County puppy injured after being shot on the mend, needs a name
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]
WITN
Freeboot Friday returns for 22nd season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off Friday with a very special guest. Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that multi-platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker will kick off the 22nd season. The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30 p.m....
