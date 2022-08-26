NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.

