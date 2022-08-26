Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
WWL-TV
Victim identified in Abita Springs killing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office arrest woman accused of assaulting store clerk
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a woman was arrested for being accused of attacking a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula. Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36.
Man shot, killed on Louisiana Avenue, NOPD says
A homicide investigation is underway in New Orleans after police say an unidentified victim was shot multiple times on Tuesday night.
an17.com
STPSO locates woman featured in PPD report on attack at convenience store
A woman featured in a BOLO put out on social media by Ponchatoula Police Department was located Tuesday (August 30) morning in St. Tammany Parish. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, while driving in the area, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol sergeant observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36. When he stopped to offer assistance and to check on the driver, the sergeant was confronted by a distraught woman wielding a knife and threatening to kill herself. He called for backup, and more deputies responded to the scene.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
WDSU
Shooting in Bogalusa injures one
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are investigating a shooting that injured one on Monday morning. According to reports, a person was shot multiple times on the 600 block of Avenue C around 1:41 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bogalusa police report that they...
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
Injuries Reported After A Three-Car Crash Near West Napolean Avenue (Jefferson Parish, LA)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash near West Napolean Avenue and David Drive. A vehicle was located in a Metairie canal on Monday morning. The medical personnel on the scene treated the [..]
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
fox8live.com
Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
KNOE TV8
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
Sparklight is challenging the grant for another provider to come in and provide broadband services. Louisiana Women Lead recruits women across the state interested in politics. Louisiana Women Lead recruits women across the state interested in politics. Ace Watch: Top defensive football players. Updated: 14 hours ago. A preview of...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash On Destrehan Avenue (New Orleans, LA)
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sunday night fatal crash. The crash happened on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue shortly before 9:00 p.m. According to the police, a man driving south on Destrehan [..]
L'Observateur
Folsom Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41-year-old Ladarrion Santee of Folsom, LA for attempted second degree murder and other weapons charges. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Old Uneedus Road near Folsom, LA, where one subject had been shot. Upon arrival deputies located a black male, later identified as Santee, receiving medical treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Santee had attacked another male. During the altercation Santee struck the male causing him to fall to the ground, at which time he presented a firearm and began to shoot at the other subject. The victim also brandished a firearm and fired two shots towards Santee in self defense, both of which struck Santee in the stomach.
Man hospitalized after shooting on St. Bernard Ave., NOPD searches for answers
The NOPD says they were called to the 1100 block of St. Bernard Ave. on reports of gunfire in the area.
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
fox7austin.com
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest
BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
