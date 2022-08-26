Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41-year-old Ladarrion Santee of Folsom, LA for attempted second degree murder and other weapons charges. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Old Uneedus Road near Folsom, LA, where one subject had been shot. Upon arrival deputies located a black male, later identified as Santee, receiving medical treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Santee had attacked another male. During the altercation Santee struck the male causing him to fall to the ground, at which time he presented a firearm and began to shoot at the other subject. The victim also brandished a firearm and fired two shots towards Santee in self defense, both of which struck Santee in the stomach.

FOLSOM, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO