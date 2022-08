With prayers and proclamations, the First Baptist Church of Morristown on Sunday celebrated its first 270 years. Speakers at the bi-lingual service noted the church’s remarkable history, from its establishment by a minister who would become Gen. George Washington’s personal chaplain, to its rebirth after a disastrous 2000 fire and a pandemic merger of Anglo and Latino congregations.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO