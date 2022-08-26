ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Drivers in WNY continue to see lower gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to a report from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.85, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
2 On Your Side

Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach once again. This is the eighth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming...
OLCOTT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Tarmac#Sky High#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
2 On Your Side

Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar. Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

West Seneca pool demolition put on hold

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

The tropics are asleep with a slow start to hurricane season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When is the last time you heard any weather forecaster talk about a hurricane, or any kind of tropical weather for that matter?. Most tropical storms and hurricanes that affect the U.S. come from the Atlantic Ocean basin and this year the ocean has been incredibly quiet. So quiet that this is the first August in 25 year where no named storms (hurricanes or tropical storms) have formed in the Atlantic. In fact only four other years since records have been kept has there been such an inactive August, so yes it is quite rare.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Food Costs Have Buffalo Missing These 4 Grocery Stores

While the cost of food continues to rise, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple;e of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just this year. THat makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy