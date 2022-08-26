BUFFALO, N.Y. — When is the last time you heard any weather forecaster talk about a hurricane, or any kind of tropical weather for that matter?. Most tropical storms and hurricanes that affect the U.S. come from the Atlantic Ocean basin and this year the ocean has been incredibly quiet. So quiet that this is the first August in 25 year where no named storms (hurricanes or tropical storms) have formed in the Atlantic. In fact only four other years since records have been kept has there been such an inactive August, so yes it is quite rare.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO