Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Drivers in WNY continue to see lower gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to a report from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.85, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
Every Erie County classroom is getting a new air purifier
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When kids head back to school this year, every one of them in Erie County will be going to a classroom with an air purifier made by a company right here in Buffalo. "Of course, we hope COVID numbers go down, but the air purifiers...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach once again. This is the eighth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming...
Chase Bank pushes retail banking into Southtowns with Orchard Park branch
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chase Bank is continuing its fast-paced re-entry into Western New York's retail banking scene with plans for a branch in the Southtowns. The new branch is slated for the Crossroads Centre plaza on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park, according to a federal regulatory filing. A...
Ratchet Hatchet to close in preparation for move to new site in Ellicottville
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A 2-year-old bar/restaurant in Ellicottville is moving to a new space down the street. The Ratchet Hatchet will close temporarily at 14 Washington St. after Sept. 24 as it prepares to move around the corner to 5 E. Washington St. next spring, just in time for wedding season.
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
NWS Buffalo to experiment with the issuance of frost/freeze weather alerts this fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo announced that their office, plus several others across the Northeast, plans to experiment with when to issue the last frost/freeze weather alerts for the season. For the fall, this means that Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings...
Donethe Cyprien and Sara Dingmann TikTok links in bio
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hi there! We are Donethe and Sara. We are the producers of the WGRZ TikTok and now we are taking over the account to make it our own. You'll still see a lot of the same content as before, but look for more videos from our perspective.
Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar. Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.
wbfo.org
Every Erie County classroom will have an air filter when school starts, thanks to a Buffalo company
When students across Erie County walk into school in the coming days, they will be meeting another piece of technology in their classrooms. It will be an air filter unit that was made right on Elk Street in Buffalo. Using federal dollars, Erie County bought 12,500 of the machines from...
West Seneca pool demolition put on hold
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
The tropics are asleep with a slow start to hurricane season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When is the last time you heard any weather forecaster talk about a hurricane, or any kind of tropical weather for that matter?. Most tropical storms and hurricanes that affect the U.S. come from the Atlantic Ocean basin and this year the ocean has been incredibly quiet. So quiet that this is the first August in 25 year where no named storms (hurricanes or tropical storms) have formed in the Atlantic. In fact only four other years since records have been kept has there been such an inactive August, so yes it is quite rare.
USA Mullet Championships hosts qualifying event at Buffalo Wing Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business in the front and party in the back hairstyle will take center stage during Buffalo's Wing Festival on Sept. 3 and 4 at the home of the Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium. USA Mullet Championships will bring the first-ever national mullet circuit to the...
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Food Costs Have Buffalo Missing These 4 Grocery Stores
While the cost of food continues to rise, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple;e of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just this year. THat makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
