ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, MI

Kingsley Opens Season With 40-0 Win Over McBain

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epsYk_0hVsmZka00

KINGSLEY – After a scoreless first quarter of play, the Kingsley offense exploded for 22 points in the second quarter, including back-to-back 50+ yard touchdown runs, as the Stags didn’t look back in recording a 40-0 season opening victory over McBain.

The Ramblers controlled the ball for most of the first quarter, but were unable to score against the Stags defense.

Kingsley (1-0) will now travel to face Gaylord on Thursday, Sept. 1st, while McBain (0-1) will look to get on the winning track on the road at Beal City on Friday, Sept. 2nd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Leland Volleyball Sets Sights on Deeper Playoff Run

LELAND – In 2021, Leland had its postseason run end in the first round against a talented Traverse City Christian team, marking the first time the Comets didn’t win at least one playoff game. This year, they return a majority of that team and are looking to make...
LELAND, MI
MISportsNow

Hesperia Goes 2-0 at Tri-Meet at Manistee

MANISTEE – Hesperia won both matches at a volleyball tri at Manistee on Tuesday night, beating the hosting Chippewas in three sets and sweeping the Mason County Central Spartans. In the third game of the night, Mason County Central swept Manistee 25-17, 25-23.
HESPERIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsley, MI
Sports
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Mcbain, MI
Sports
City
Mcbain, MI
City
Kingsley, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
WOOD

A top-notch golf course off the beaten path

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Summers in Michigan offer some of the best outdoor days and what a better way to spend them than on the golf course. Whether you love the sport, sun or just some social time, Diamond Springs Golf Course in Hamilton, offers everything. Diamond Springs is a...
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
100.7 WITL

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
MLive.com

Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more

MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Day Trip to Michigan's South Manitou Island

South Manitou Island is my favorite destination in the entire state of Michigan. Encompassed within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the island is only accessible by private boat or the Manitou Island Transit passenger ferry service that operates seasonally out of the Fishtown Dock in the town of Leeland.
Cars 108

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

S.S. Badger almost hits disabled boat on Lake Michigan

(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County...
ACCIDENTS
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy