Kingsley Opens Season With 40-0 Win Over McBain

KINGSLEY – After a scoreless first quarter of play, the Kingsley offense exploded for 22 points in the second quarter, including back-to-back 50+ yard touchdown runs, as the Stags didn’t look back in recording a 40-0 season opening victory over McBain.

The Ramblers controlled the ball for most of the first quarter, but were unable to score against the Stags defense.

Kingsley (1-0) will now travel to face Gaylord on Thursday, Sept. 1st, while McBain (0-1) will look to get on the winning track on the road at Beal City on Friday, Sept. 2nd.