Read full article on original website
Jim Theobald
4d ago
The thugs,criminals burned down that area. Peaceful protesting the media kept saying The city and the state didn’t do anything Should have stopped the protesting when the police station was burned down
Reply
13
Joe Broni
4d ago
uptown is toast. unsavable. used to be a good time. the natives have moved in and destroyed everything there. once they take over a neighborhood....its a goner.
Reply
13
Concerned@
4d ago
The city “leaders” have released the animals throughout the city and just like locust when they are done feeding on the sheep Minneapolis will only be a ghost town of despair. Minneapolis the new Detroit…
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire reported at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum
Crews are at the scene of a fire at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis. The fire was first reported by KSTP, which said flames were seen going through the roof of the building at Minnehaha Park at around 5:30 a.m. The TV station notes that the...
fox9.com
After 115 years in business, Minneapolis saddle shop set to close doors
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With its signature horse in the window, Schatzlein's Saddle Shop has been a fixture in South Minneapolis for more than a century. Now one of the oldest businesses on Lake Street is wishing its customers happy trails. "I'm sad because of all the people who come...
fox9.com
Car crashes into planned emergency vet
A building bought to provide emergency veterinarian services in Brooklyn Park had a car drive into it – leaving a large hole, and delaying its opening. But the setback won’t dampen the new owners spirits.
Pedestrian crossings on Hwy 36 draw concern from locals who are worried about safety
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Road construction is wrapping up on Highway 36 near Stillwater, but some locals are worried the road be less safe because of it. MnDOT officials say the main purpose of this 12.5 mile-long construction project on Highway 36 between Maplewood and Stillwater is to repave the roads, but while they're doing that, MnDOT officials say they're also going to be working on four pedestrian crossings on the highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Texas Tonka Liquor asks help from St. Louis Park after repeated burglaries
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park liquor store owner is asking the city to make an exception for his business after it was hit by three brazen burglaries in 18 months. Texas Tonka Liquor has been under new ownership for less than three years, but...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Service Center closed Tuesday due to outage caused by storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Service Center is closed after an outage is preventing them from providing some key services. The center at 505 Fourth Avenue was impacted by outages caused by the weekend storms, the city says. The city says the outage is preventing them from processing everything...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
RELATED PEOPLE
willmarradio.com
5 die in two Twin Cities crashes Friday and Sunday
(Ham Lake, MN) -- A man and two young children are dead after a head-on collision north of the Twin Cities in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an S-U-V crossed the median and crashed into a pickup pulling a trailer. Deputies say the man driving the S-U-V and a toddler passenger were killed. An infant was airlifted to a hospital and later died. A third passenger, a juvenile, is in critical condition and a woman is listed in serious condition. The report says two men in the pickup had minor injuries.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
fox9.com
Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods
The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
Cell phone robbery investigation reveals 100 downtown Minneapolis victims in last 10 months
MINNEAPOLIS — More than 100 people have had their cell phones stolen downtown — just like the son of a former metro police chief in July — in just the last 10 months, according to court documents. Jamarcus Tucker is now charged along with Kevron Williams-Gray in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
fox9.com
Lake Minnetonka's new wake restrictions go into effect next year
MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new speed rule is coming to Lake Minnetonka next year. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) earlier this month changed the rule for speeds near the shoreline, requiring all boats to maintain a speed of 5 mph or less within 300 feet of the shore. The speed rule is expanded from the current 150-foot distance. The lake already had a 300-foot rule in place for boats making repetitive passes near the shoreline.
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
Comments / 26