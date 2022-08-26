Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon
The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener “Didn’t Need To Happen”
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More
STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.30.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Worlds Collide and that means we should be in for the hard push towards the show. Since we currently have a two match card, I’m expecting quite a few matches to be added to the show this week. I’m not sure what that is going to be, but it almost has to happen. Let’s get to it.
Updated Lineup For NXT Worlds Collide
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Worlds Collide following this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the card below for the event, which takes place September 4th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs....
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Season 10 Premiere
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NWA 74 event. Tonight’s show also marks the Season 10 premiere of Powerrr. The new episode streams at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s show. * Matt...
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
