The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, and it appears Mike Tomlin would prefer to keep that knowledge close to his chest. Amid the Steelers’ 53-man roster cuts, Tomlin refused to announce who had won the team’s quarterback competition, per Mark Kaboly. Tomlin did insinuate that he’s already made a decision, however, he doesn’t intend on letting the media in on the Steelers’ best-kept secret. Fans in Pittsburgh will have to wait a little longer to hear who will take snaps with the first team in Week 1 for the Steelers between Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO