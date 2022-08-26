Read full article on original website
Winning and Irish Jigging: The seven plays that decided Northwestern’s instant classic win over Nebraska
After Nebraska’s early 32-yard receiving touchdown just three minutes into the contest, senior defensive back AJ Hampton II’s leg injury, and the Cornhuskers fast-paced offensive set, it seemed like Northwestern might need the luck of the Irish to secure a 31-28 victory in Dublin. However, coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Football: Emotions abound with Northwestern victory in Ireland
DUBLIN — One of the most important steps of Northwestern’s journey toward the Aer Lingus College Football Classic came on a whirlwind February day. Coach Pat Fitzgerald and his wife Stacy traveled to Ireland in February, six months ahead of the Wildcats’ victory against Nebraska on the Emerald Isle. Fitzgerald’s grandmother immigrated from Ireland to the U.S., and he spent the first day of his trip speaking with relatives and visiting sites personal to his family history.
District 65 elects Soo La Kim as vice president, prioritizes labor management and collaboration partnerships
At the first meeting of the school year, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education elected a new vice president and discussed best practices for employer-worker relationships. Welcoming a new vice president. The board unanimously elected member Soo La Kim as vice president at Monday’s meeting. Kim first joined...
