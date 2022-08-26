DUBLIN — One of the most important steps of Northwestern’s journey toward the Aer Lingus College Football Classic came on a whirlwind February day. Coach Pat Fitzgerald and his wife Stacy traveled to Ireland in February, six months ahead of the Wildcats’ victory against Nebraska on the Emerald Isle. Fitzgerald’s grandmother immigrated from Ireland to the U.S., and he spent the first day of his trip speaking with relatives and visiting sites personal to his family history.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO