Cross country: Jefferson girls win Palmyra-Eagle Invitational to open season

PALMYRA — Jefferson’s girls cross country team opened the season with a first place finish at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Thursday.

Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fourth individually in 22 minutes, 11 seconds to lead the Eagles to a winning score of 89 points. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (seventh, 22:47), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (19th, 24:14), senior Lauren Kopek (26th, 25:58) and sophomore Kateri Kawleski (33rd, 26:51) also scored for Jefferson.

“Today was a great start for both the girls and boys teams,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “The team executed the race plan today flawlessly. They went out conservatively and picked up the pace throughout the race.

“Olivia Jennrich led the team with a smart first race. Her pace was strong and picked off girls throughout the race. Jocelyn and Lexi also came away with medals finishing in the top 25.”

Lake Mills took second with a runner-up score of 98 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (12th, 23:04), juniors Olivia Klubertanz (20th, 24:20) and Ava Vesperman (21st, 24:51), senior Madison Hahn (22nd, 25:20) and freshman Asha Herald (23rd, 25:23) scored for the L-Cats.

Palmyra-Eagle fielded an incomplete girls team. Sophomore Anna Snorek (49th, 28:21), senior Stacey Johnson (50th, 28:35) and freshman Michelle Stroh (60th, 31:25) competed for the Panthers.

On the boys side, Lake Mills led area teams with a third place score of 106 points.

Sophomore Braxton Walter (14th, 19:43), junior James Hafenstein (16th, 19:51), senior Landon Dierkes (17th, 19:59), sophomore Max Kressner (23rd, 20:32) and freshman Jack Vogel (36th, 21:37) scored for the L-Cats.

Jefferson was next, finishing tenth with 265 points.

Junior Brady Gehring (37th, 21:38), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (47th, 22:13), juniors Ethan Gehring (57th, 23:21) and Jonathan Ellifson (61st, 24:12) and sophomore Quinn Rundle (63rd, 24:26) scored for the Eagles.

“For the boys, Brady Gehring had a stand out race in his first cross country race ever,” Carstens said. “He led the boys team for the first race and ran a well calculated race picking up the pace throughout the race.”

Palmyra-Eagle finished 11th with 273 points.

Seniors Blake Isaacsen (22nd, 20:29), Cole Hodges (44th, 22:03) and Dalton Moyer (62nd, 24:22), junior Chris Carlson (70th, 26:13) and senior AJ Plotz (75th, 28:25) scored for the Panthers.

Team scores — girls: Jefferson 89, Lake Mills 98, Clinton 100, Elkhorn 103, Waukesha South 105, Lomira 105, West Allis Hale 151, East Troy 156, Parkview 172

Team scores — boys: Clinton 41, West Allis Hale 52, Lake Mills 106, Wayland 116, East Troy 133, Big Foot 160, Elkhorn 175, Parkview 192, Lomira 246, Jefferson 265, Palmyra-Eagle 273, Delavan-Darien 287