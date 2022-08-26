Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
Social media videos have helped thieves steal these vehicles
Auto theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Colorado and it's especially troubling for KIA and Hyundai owners.Some law enforcement officials believe social media videos showing how easy it is to steal those vehicles may be partly to blame for our auto theft rate now topping the country."I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this was actually on the internet that somebody is literally showing you step by step how to steal another person's car and so easily," Kristie Houchen said.Houchen found those videos only after the KIA Sportage she owned for less than a year was...
Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers, video shows
A Black pastor in Alabama says he was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers -- and his attorney has called the incident "irrational, irresponsible, and illegal."
Comments / 0