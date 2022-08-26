Auto theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Colorado and it's especially troubling for KIA and Hyundai owners.Some law enforcement officials believe social media videos showing how easy it is to steal those vehicles may be partly to blame for our auto theft rate now topping the country."I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this was actually on the internet that somebody is literally showing you step by step how to steal another person's car and so easily," Kristie Houchen said.Houchen found those videos only after the KIA Sportage she owned for less than a year was...

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO