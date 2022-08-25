Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Justin Verlander was removed from Sunday's start with calf discomfort
Astros ace Justin Verlander was removed after throwing just 60 pitches in his start Sunday. According to Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner, Dusty Baker said Verlander hurt his calf covering first base earlier in the third inning. (Houston Chronicle) Fantasy Impact:. The 39-year-old is expected to go for imaging and...
A.J. Puk earns save in A's win over Yankees Sunday
A.J. Puk pitched the ninth inning on Sunday, striking out two, and making it through a clean inning as he went on to earn the save in the A's 4-1 win over the Yankees. Puk's save on Sunday was his fourth of the season as his has just recently been moved to the role of closer for the team since the departure of Lou Trivino. The Athletics' reliever has been fantastic this season as he has pitched with an ERA of 2.53, and a WHIP of 1.01. The 27-year-old can be rostered but solely due to his uptick in the usage in high leverage situations as the only reason for rostering relievers is for save or win opportunities.
Justin Verlander (calf) placed on 15-day IL
Although this is an unfortunate situation for the Astros and for fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs, the MRI did not reveal any muscle fiber disruption. The team will likely be cautious with the veteran's return, as they have a comfortable lead in the division and are primed to make a postseason push. The timetable for the former Cy Young is unknown, but he will likely return to the mound this season. In 24 outings this year, he holds a 16-3 record along with his league-leading 1.84 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.
Clayton Kershaw (back) to start vs Mets Thursday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Clayton Kershaw is expected to return from the 15-day IL and start Thursday’s game against the Mets according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. (Juan Toribio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw threw a 70-pitch simulated game on Saturday with no setbacks and he...
Michael Grove strikes out four in second big league start of season Monday
Michael Grove pitched 4 2/3 innings on Monday, striking out four, walking one, and giving up five hits for two earned runs as he earned the no-decision in the Dodgers' 3-2 extra innings win over the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Grove made what was just his second start of the season,...
Jake Odorizzi allows two earned runs in no-decision on Sunday
Jake Odorizzi pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four during Atlanta's loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Odorizzi pitched well through five innings before allowing a solo home run to Lars Nootbaar and an RBI single to Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning. He's pitched relatively well since being acquired by the Braves, allowing two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts but hasn't pitched all that deep in games, completing the sixth inning just once over that span. Overall this season he is 5-5 with a 3.90 and 1.24 WHIP with 65 strikeouts through 12 starts. His next matchup is against the Marlins on Saturday.
Corbin Carroll expected to be called up Monday
One of the top overall prospects in all of baseball will make his long-awaited debut. He has shown his ability to hit for contact and for power across Double and Triple-A this season, hitting .310 with 28 HRs and a 1.014 OPS. He should get plenty of chances to prove himself in the big leagues for the final month and should be added in all leagues.
NFBC Hitting Guide Week 22: Yandy Diaz, Enrique Hernandez, Mark Canha (2022)
In six short weeks, the dust will settle on our fantasy baseball leagues. Championships will be won, or they can be lost. This morning, I am here to help you dig into the waiver wire, hopefully, to aid you in some late-season heroics! As always, I am operating from an NFBC mindset, so think 15-team leagues or competitive 12-team leagues as you read the names that follow.
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (8/30) PREMIUM
It’s a big Tuesday night main MLB DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel, featuring 12 games. The action starts at 7:05 pm ET. Since it’s a vast slate, the suggested pitchers, stacks, studs and values/punts are curated to fit the slate size. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The pitching...
Preston Williams drawing trade interest
Preston Williams remains on the trade block and is drawing interest, per Aaron Wilson. There is a possibility that if Williams is not dealt he could be released. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Williams’ production and impact on the offense has reduced each season since 2019. With the...
Josh Gordon released by Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing Josh Gordon on Tuesday but remain open to him returning to the team in the future according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gordon leaves Kansas City on good terms, something he has rarely done with any other...
Kenyan Drake expected to sign with Ravens
The seven-year veteran RB was released by Las Vegas last week. Baltimore is unsure if J.K. Dobbins will be ready for Week 1, so it makes sense for them to explore other RB possibilities. If Drake is added to their 53-man roster and Dobbins is inactive for Week 1, Drake becomes a low-end FLEX option against a Jets' defense that allowed a league-high 28 TD to opposing running backs last season.
Mo Alie-Cox fails to catch lone target in Colts preseason finale Saturday
Mo Alie-Cox was targeted once by Matt Ryan on Saturday, with the tight end failing to haul it in he left the game without a catch, as the Colts went on to run past the Buccaneers in a 27-10 win. Fantasy Impact:. Cox was on the field with the starters...
Deshaun Watson placed on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday
Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL appealed the original six game suspension. Fantasy managers will want to downgrade Watson in redraft leagues, but he would be a solid stash in dynasty startups. He currently ranks as the QB10 in dynasty ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Greg Ward set to be released by the Eagles
Greg Ward will be released after the Eagles complete an injury settlement with the wide receiver. His lower body injury is going to require four to five weeks to improve. (Chris Franklin on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Ward recorded seven receptions, 95 yards, and three touchdowns with the Eagles last...
Markieff Morris, Nets in agreement for one-year contract
Markieff Morris and the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in agreement for a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season, pending his physical. (Shams Charania on Twitter) With the latest news that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are likely staying in Brooklyn for the time being, the team looks to be shifting towards building around those two stars. In 17 games with the Heat last season, the power forward averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Although he doesn't move the needle much in terms of fantasy outlook, the veteran brings championship pedigree as a solid role player off the bench.
