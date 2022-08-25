BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham-Southern was able to get on the board first, but three unanswered goals by the Warriors of Webber International proved to be too much as the Panthers fell 4-2. Just nine minutes into the game the Panthers capitalized on their first scoring chance of the afternoon. Abby Walker was fouled inside the penalty box while charging towards the goal, and was awarded a penalty kick. Walker converted on her chance and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead early in the game.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO