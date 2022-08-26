ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 28, Minden 7

Chadron 41, Gordon/Rushville 13

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Sedgwick County, Colo. 14

Elm Creek 54, South Loup 28

Fairbury 35, Tri County 0

Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0

Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6

Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6

Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22

Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22

Shelton 58, Elba 12

Sioux City, North, Iowa 44, South Sioux City 0

Southwest 60, South Platte 6

Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Brady 26

Twin Loup 32, Anselmo-Merna 6

Westview def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Winnebago 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

mitchellnow.com

South Dakota Prep Football Coaches and Media Poll (Aug. 29, 2022)

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2. Receiving votes: Mitchell 1. Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7. Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1. Class 9AA. 1. Howard (20) 2-0 100 1. 2. Wall 2-0 73 2. 3. Hamlin 2-0 42 4. 4. Parkston 2-0 37 RV.
HIGH SCHOOL
Kearney Hub

Weekend Hub Territory prep highlights

- Defending state football champion Kenesaw overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Loomis 54-26 Friday night. Gunnar Hadley led Loomis, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. - Hi-Line’s Ryker Evans ran for 210 yards and five touchdowns and passed for another...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20 Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-1 Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11 Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27 Centennial def. Central City, 25-13, 25-12,...
SPORTS
WHO 13

Iowa High School Football Rankings from the Associated Press

Class 5A Southeast Polk Ankeny West Des Moines Valley Pleasant Valley Urbandale Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Kennedy West Des Moines Dowling Dubuque Senior Marion Linn-Mar Class 4A Council Bluffs Lewis Central Cedar Rapids Xavier Indianola Waverly-Shell Rock Eldridge North Scott Bondurant Farrar Iowa CIty Liberty Norwalk Cedar Rapids Washington Winterset Class 3A Solon Harlan Humboldt […]
IOWA CITY, IA
State
Iowa State
On3.com

Video: Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast sights and sounds

The season opener for Nebraska commits Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South) and Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) went head to head Friday afternoon at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. Elkhorn South pulled out the victory in the end. Our Blake Aerni brings you all the sights and sounds from the game.
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 volleyball rankings (Week 2, Aug. 29)

By Bret Hayworth  The season heads to Week 2 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, a list that places schools from all five classifications into one.  1. Dike-New Hartford (7-1 record, Last Week No, 3)What an opening week for ...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

