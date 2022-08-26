Read full article on original website
David M.
4d ago
I've always told my kids, if you need help find a fireman. Cops never protect or serve anymore.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Click10.com
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
Click10.com
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
WSVN-TV
2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police looking for 6-year-old boy with autism
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother is pleading to have her son back home after his father took him and disappeared Saturday. Miami-Dade police are looking for JoJo Morales, who was believed to have been taken by his father Jorge Gabriel Morales, who lives in southwest Miami-Dade. JoJo has autism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Suspects in custody after bailing out of vehicle in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people bailed out of a blue Alfa Romeo Monday that was involved in a robbery the day before inside the parking lot of a South Florida mall. Sky 10 was above the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 shortly after 2 p.m. as the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter was also following the vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say
A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
JSO: Jacksonville double stabbing suspect arrested in South Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident involving two women near 103rd Street in Jacksonville, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Travis Thompson, 39, was charged with murder and attempted murder as a result of the crime. On Aug. 13...
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
Click10.com
Family, friends saddened by death of Miami Beach city employee helping out at public pool
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a leader with Miami Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department lost his life while helping to watch over an event at a popular public pool. Adrian Muller spoke to Local 10 News about his friend Peniel Janvier, also known as...
850wftl.com
Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested for stealing from purse
FORT LAUDERDALE– — A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer who works his shifts at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, was taken into custody on Friday during a sting operation. Authorities say...
Report: Gainesville officers expected to be OK after narcotics exposure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville Police Department officers have been taken to the hospital for exposure to narcotics, according to WCJB. Two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday, reports WCJB. Officers reportedly responded to the Wawa store on West...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5