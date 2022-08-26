ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3

The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus

Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership

Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
CBS 46

Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
ROME, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In Brands

The restaurant brands for the Atlanta-based corporation will be managed by Shelley Harris. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ATLANTA, GA

