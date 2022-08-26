Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Delaware River In Barryville
A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend. The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
18-year-old drowns in Upstate NY lake; 2 relatives who tried to save him in critical condition
Bethel, N.Y. — An 18-year-old drowned in a Sullivan County lake and two family members are in critical condition, according to troopers. The two family members in critical condition were trying to save their relative, troopers said. A family from Bellerose went swimming in White Lake in Bethel on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Wappingers Falls Woman Praised As 'Hard-Working' Registered Nurse Dies At Age 42
A Hudson Valley woman who died at the age of 42 is being remembered as a hard-working registered nurse. Dutchess County resident Jennifer Lynn Pinto, of Wappingers Falls, died at her home on Friday, Aug. 26, according to her obituary. She was born in Mount Kisco and graduated from Roy...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drowning on the Delaware River
POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher
A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)
WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
Newburgh man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend Jessica Lopez, missing since 2019
A Newburgh man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other felonies in the death of his on-and-off girlfriend, whom he admitted giving drugs to before hiding her body on Nov. 3, 2019. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Matthew Mercado, 39, also admitted that his actions caused the death of Jessica Lopez. Lopez, a 36-year-old city of Newburgh resident, was last seen at the Windsor Motel in the town of New Windsor on that date. ...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury
Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
