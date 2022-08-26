ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drowning on the Delaware River

POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher

A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend Jessica Lopez, missing since 2019

A Newburgh man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other felonies in the death of his on-and-off girlfriend, whom he admitted giving drugs to before hiding her body on Nov. 3, 2019. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Matthew Mercado, 39, also admitted that his actions caused the death of Jessica Lopez. Lopez, a 36-year-old city of Newburgh resident, was last seen at the Windsor Motel in the town of New Windsor on that date. ...
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
96.1 The Eagle

Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury

Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

