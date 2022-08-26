NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe it makes sense that Emma Raducanu would try to find something positive from becoming only the third woman in the professional era to lose in the U.S. Open’s first round one year after winning the championship. Maybe, too, it seems like a bit of a stretch. Still, whether she was trying to convince others or herself, that was how Raducanu spoke about moving on from bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Alizé Cornet on Tuesday night in her opening match at Flushing Meadows in 2022 following that remarkable run to the trophy as an unseeded 18-year-old qualifier in 2021. “It is a clean slate. I can just start again. I don’t know what my ranking will be. Probably pretty low down,” Raducanu said. “With perspective, actually, as a 19-year-old, I’ve had not a bad year. To be top 100, if you told me that a year ago, I’d take it. But, like, I think it would be nice, in a way, to kind of just start over, start fresh.”

TENNIS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO