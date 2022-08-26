ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter declares ‘Trump is done’ in new podcast

Right-wing media commenter Ann Coulter was once a huge fan of former President Donald Trump, going so far as to publish a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! detailing all the reasons she loved for former celebrity gameshow host. But she has cooled in recent years, turning on her former favourite and instead launching a criticism campaign as his power has waned. The most recent iteration of her Trump-focused criticism comes in the form of a simply named podcast — "Trump is done" — during which she recently claimed "normal people" no longer cared about Mr...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

AOC posts dancing video in support of under fire Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her support for Sanna Marin by tweeting a video of herself dancing outside her Capitol Hill office.The congresswoman from New York posted the video the day after Hillary Clinton tweeted a photo of herself dancing as the Finnish prime minister continues to face criticism over leaked footage of her partying with friends.“Elected officials who dance? We’re here for it,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video.Ms Marin, one of the world’s youngest elected leaders, has been forced to address videos that seemingly show her dancing and posing for a camera with a group of friends.After they were made...
