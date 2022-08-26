Read full article on original website
Colorado-Atlanta Runs
Braves second. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Vaughn Grissom singles to shallow left field. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Vaughn Grissom steals second. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep center field. Vaughn Grissom scores. Michael Harris II flies out to deep left field to Sean Bouchard. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
Tampa Bay-Miami Runs
Rays third. Taylor Walls walks. Jose Siri doubles to left field. Taylor Walls scores. Yandy Diaz doubles to center field. Jose Siri scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Garrett Cooper. Randy Arozarena singles to left field. Yandy Diaz to third. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield. Randy Arozarena out at second.
Oakland-Washington Runs
Athletics first. Tony Kemp doubles to right field. Seth Brown strikes out on a foul tip. Sean Murphy singles to left center field. Tony Kemp scores. Stephen Vogt singles to left center field. Sean Murphy to third. Dermis Garcia strikes out on a foul tip. Vimael Machin lines out to left field to Lane Thomas.
Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs
Pirates third. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Tucupita Marcano walks. Jason Delay hit by pitch. Tucupita Marcano to second. Oneil Cruz singles to right field. Jason Delay to second. Tucupita Marcano scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow center field. Oneil Cruz to second. Jason Delay to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes grounds out to shallow infield. Jason Delay out at home.
Seattle-Detroit Runs
Mariners second. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left field to Kerry Carpenter. Ty France homers to center field. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base, Harold Castro to Matt Manning. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow right field to Harold Castro. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....
Chicago Cubs-Toronto Runs
Cubs fourth. Nick Madrigal grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki singles to shallow infield. Franmil Reyes lines out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte singles to shallow right field, advances to 3rd. Brandon Nimmo scores. Throwing error by Andrew Heaney. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left...
Baltimore-Cleveland Runs
Orioles second. Ramon Urias singles to right field. Kyle Stowers walks. Ramon Urias to second. Austin Hays reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kyle Stowers out at second. Ramon Urias to third. Ryan Mountcastle out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Ramon Urias scores. Rougned Odor pops out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez.
