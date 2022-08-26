Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
KMOV
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
24-year-old woman hit and killed in Overland, Mo.
ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Deandra Rodgers was walking in the roadway near 9900 Page Avenue at approximately 11:52 p.m. Monday. That’s when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Page. Rodgers was pronounced […]
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County
(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
'I'll see you at Christmas': Mother says man who looked like Santa attempted to abduct her children
BYRNES MILL, Mo. — A Missouri man was charged with harassment after police said he tried to abduct three girls while posing as Santa Claus. According to a probable cause statement, 74-year-old Tommy Lee Oplt tried to get the three girls into his car in the parking lot of a restaurant in Byrnes Mill, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.
1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 in West Alton at around 4:10 p.m.
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say. Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, […]
KSDK
Person struck and killed by vehicle in Overland
A person was questioned at the scene. It's unclear if any arrests were made.
AOL Corp
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
Toddler dies after Wednesday morning house fire in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A toddler died Wednesday after suffering serious injuries in a house fire in Florissant Wednesday morning. Florissant Valley Fire Chief Jason Hoevelmann said the fire was at a home on the 700 block of Loekes. He said the boy, who was 2 or 3 years old, was one of five family members in the home at the time of the fire. He died at the hospital.
