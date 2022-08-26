ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
OVERLAND, MO
FOX 2

24-year-old woman hit and killed in Overland, Mo.

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Deandra Rodgers was walking in the roadway near 9900 Page Avenue at approximately 11:52 p.m. Monday. That’s when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Page. Rodgers was pronounced […]
OVERLAND, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florissant, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boys#Windows#House Fire#Accident#Loekes Drive#Christian Hospital Ems
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County

(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyArkLaMiss

Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say. Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, […]
FLORISSANT, MO
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Toddler dies after Wednesday morning house fire in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A toddler died Wednesday after suffering serious injuries in a house fire in Florissant Wednesday morning. Florissant Valley Fire Chief Jason Hoevelmann said the fire was at a home on the 700 block of Loekes. He said the boy, who was 2 or 3 years old, was one of five family members in the home at the time of the fire. He died at the hospital.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy