Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO