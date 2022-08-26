Read full article on original website
Faith community call for more for more diversion, fewer first-time offender arrests in Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. - Dozens of members of the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (PEACE) held a vigil in Fort Blount Park in Bartow on Tuesday. They chanted, held signs and prayed. They said too many first-time offenders are arrested for committing minor crimes. Instead, they want a lot more people to be put into a diversion program.
Millions of dollars to go toward buying electric buses for Florida cities, counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida received millions of dollars from a Volkswagen settlement for cities and counties to buy electric buses, including Tampa Bay. But, experts said the state still has a lot of work to do to establish widespread infrastructure to meet demand. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will use the...
10 years after Republican National Convention in Tampa, Castor remembers the anxiety
TAMPA, Fla. - Some remember it as the convention where Clint Eastwood talked to an empty chair representing President Barack Obama. But most in the Bay Area remember 2012 as the year the Republican National Convention came to Tampa – where Mitt Romney was nominated by his party to challenge President Obama for the presidency.
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children
TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
Beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility available for adoption at Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Thousands of beagles were saved from a medical testing facility in Virginia last month, and the Humane Society has been sending them across the country to find new homes. More than a dozen were just adopted over the weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Now,...
Tampa dad arrested for shooting young children in head, sheriff says
Hillsborough County deputies said a mother kissed her kids goodnight and moments later heard gunshots. Officials said their father shot them, killing one of the children.
PSTA, Bay Area schools awarded funding to use toward electric buses
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties are getting a big chunk of money to help fund electric school buses. The money is coming from a settlement with Volkswagen violating the Clean Air Act. The settlement was reached in 2015 after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discovered some Volkswagen entities equipped their diesel vehicles with software designed to cheat federal emissions tests.
'His life matters': Marker for Tampa lynching victim set up along Riverwalk
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's Riverwalk is lined with markers and busts that tell the city's rich history and share the stories of some of its most-well known residents. On Monday, a little-known name was added among the past mayors and movers and shakers that left their marks on the city.
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes
Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
Sheriff Chronister announces arrest of father who fatally shot daughter, injured son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister gives the latest details on a father who shot his two children in the head. The 5-year-old daughter died while the 8-year-old son is still 'fighting for his life.'
Man pointing gun at Sarasota deputies shot, killed, officials say
A man accused of pointing a weapon at Sarasota County deputies was shot and killed. It happened after a woman called 911 to report that she woke up to her boyfriend pointing a gun at her, according to the agency.
Marine veteran to lead Pinellas Park bicycle ride for Wounded Warriors
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Marine veteran Mike Delancey's life changed forever when he was injured overseas while serving in his second deployment. It's the reason he celebrates his "alive day" each year on September 1, the day he survived. This year, Delancey will be riding his hand cycle, leading the...
Give back to nature: Volunteer opportunities available with Hillsborough County Conservation Parks
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County has 17 conservation parks and 33 nature preserves, and maintaining them all can be quite the task. However, there is a team of skilled and willing volunteers who regularly lend a hand to make sure others can enjoy the beauty of nature each park offers.
Haines City to pay more than $100,000 to fix aging sewer system linked to major spill
HAINES CITY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is requiring Haines City to pay more than $100,000 to fix its aging sewer system. The penalty stems from a major spill. "I think it’s a big deal," James Keene, the city’s Public Services Administrator, told FOX 13. "We want...
Accused carjacker backs into child after she escapes vehicle in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police arrested a St. Petersburg man they say hit a 10-year-old girl with a car he was trying to steal. According to an arrest report, a woman got out of her green Toyota Avalon on 34th St. N. but left the car running. That’s when police say Hector Emmanuel Gomez Jimenez tried to steal the car.
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
