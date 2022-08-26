ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children

TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

PSTA, Bay Area schools awarded funding to use toward electric buses

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties are getting a big chunk of money to help fund electric school buses. The money is coming from a settlement with Volkswagen violating the Clean Air Act. The settlement was reached in 2015 after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discovered some Volkswagen entities equipped their diesel vehicles with software designed to cheat federal emissions tests.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes

Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
