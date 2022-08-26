ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

news9.com

New Faces For Tulsa Include A Jenks Star Coming Home

New faces fill the roster for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2022. In all, there are 14 newcomers to last season's Myrtle Beach Bowl-winning squad -- 11 new transfers who joined TU this summer to go with the three who joined in the spring. Wyoming is the first opponent for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'

Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Community College Seeing Large Increase In Graduates

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Community College is seeing a major increase in the number of students graduating from the school and last year was the largest graduating class in school history. Vice President of Student Success and Equity Eunice Tarver joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the school's growth.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Regional Tourism Names New President; Plans For More Big Events

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Regional Tourism has appointed a new president to continue to bring more visitors to the city. There are several attractions bringing people to Oklahoma from the PGA to big-name concerts at the BOK Center. Renee McKenney joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about her plans in her new role.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate

TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather

--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Tulsa

An early-morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road at around 1 a.m. Fire officials say when crews arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say nobody...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away

The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store

Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

'This Machine' Says $20,000 Of Damage Done To Rental Bikes In One Weekend

A Tulsa nonprofit is reeling after vandals stole and destroyed several bikes from "This Machine." The Bike-sharing program said the damages will set its finances back tremendously. "We're just feeling really defeated today, but trying to put on a happy face," This Machine Executive Director Katie Sawicki said. Sawicki said...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Assaulting Woman In Downtown Tulsa

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a woman so severely that she had to get stitches. According to prosecutors, Gaven Jones assaulted the woman in April after they went out drinking in downtown Tulsa. The victim suffered a cut above her eye that needed five stitches, as well as a swollen nose and bruising to both eyes.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa State Fair Opens Employment Opportunities, Hosts Job Fair

With the Tulsa State Fair only a month away, employment for a variety of positions at the fair is underway. Organizers held a job fair Tuesday afternoon looking to hire hundreds of people to take part in the 11 Days of Awesome. The job fair was held at the SageNet...
TULSA, OK

