news9.com
New Faces For Tulsa Include A Jenks Star Coming Home
New faces fill the roster for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2022. In all, there are 14 newcomers to last season's Myrtle Beach Bowl-winning squad -- 11 new transfers who joined TU this summer to go with the three who joined in the spring. Wyoming is the first opponent for...
news9.com
Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'
Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
news9.com
Tulsa Community College Seeing Large Increase In Graduates
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Community College is seeing a major increase in the number of students graduating from the school and last year was the largest graduating class in school history. Vice President of Student Success and Equity Eunice Tarver joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the school's growth.
news9.com
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Tourism Names New President; Plans For More Big Events
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Regional Tourism has appointed a new president to continue to bring more visitors to the city. There are several attractions bringing people to Oklahoma from the PGA to big-name concerts at the BOK Center. Renee McKenney joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about her plans in her new role.
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate
TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
news9.com
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
news9.com
Creek County Literacy Program Seeking Volunteers To Read With Elementary Students
A tutoring program in Creek County needs more volunteers to help young students with their reading skills. Diana Holton is getting ready to serve another school year as a "Caring Grand" volunteer with the Creek County Literacy Program. Holton works full time, but is able to meet with a student...
news9.com
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Tulsa
An early-morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road at around 1 a.m. Fire officials say when crews arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say nobody...
news9.com
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
news9.com
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store
Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
news9.com
No Serious Injuries After SUV Driver Crashed Into Broken Arrow Home
Troopers are investigating after an SUV driver crashed into a house. Authorities said it happened around in Broken Arrow just after 6:30 Saturday evening near E. 71st and S. 305th E. Ave. OHP said the driver was speeding when he veered off the road and hit the home. Troopers ay...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Cherokee County Deputies On High-Speed Chase Arrested
A Broken Arrow man is in jail after Cherokee County Deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on Saturday night. Deputies say it started after they got calls about a man and woman fighting on the side of Highway 100 near Lake Tenkiller. According to deputies, Dale Roeper...
news9.com
'This Machine' Says $20,000 Of Damage Done To Rental Bikes In One Weekend
A Tulsa nonprofit is reeling after vandals stole and destroyed several bikes from "This Machine." The Bike-sharing program said the damages will set its finances back tremendously. "We're just feeling really defeated today, but trying to put on a happy face," This Machine Executive Director Katie Sawicki said. Sawicki said...
news9.com
'The Lemon-Aid Project' To Host Kick-Off Celebration For 'Lemon-Aid 2022' At Mother Road Market
Katie Eller Murray, Founder of the Lemon-Aid Project, alongside Maggie Hoey, president of the Lindsey House, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about an upcoming fundraiser. The "Kick-Off Celebration" for Lemon-Aid 2022 will take place at the Mother Road Market in Tulsa on Friday, September...
news9.com
OHP: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Car Crash In Wagoner County
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wagoner on Tuesday morning, according to OHP. The wreck occurred around 7:57 a.m. on US-69, about seven miles south of Wagoner, OK in Wagoner County, OHP said. Three people were in the car when the...
news9.com
Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Assaulting Woman In Downtown Tulsa
A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a woman so severely that she had to get stitches. According to prosecutors, Gaven Jones assaulted the woman in April after they went out drinking in downtown Tulsa. The victim suffered a cut above her eye that needed five stitches, as well as a swollen nose and bruising to both eyes.
news9.com
Tulsa State Fair Opens Employment Opportunities, Hosts Job Fair
With the Tulsa State Fair only a month away, employment for a variety of positions at the fair is underway. Organizers held a job fair Tuesday afternoon looking to hire hundreds of people to take part in the 11 Days of Awesome. The job fair was held at the SageNet...
