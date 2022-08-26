3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.

The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene.

All three were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

