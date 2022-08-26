ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tht8l_0hVsf5vA00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.

The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene.

Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

All three were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted theft at Foley bank using alleged stolen truck

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said there was an attempted theft at the Alabama Credit Union in downtown Foley Tuesday morning. Police told WKRG a truck was allegedly stolen from a local car lot and used to try and break into the drive-thru ATM. There is “obvious damage,” to the ATM and it is […]
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prichard, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Near East#Violent Crime#Citronelle Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 fatal shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a two-day trial, a Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the Dec. 2020 shooting of Kehwan Thompson. On Aug. 26, Charlie Richardson Jr. was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey, following his Aug. 5, conviction […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2nd man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A second man was arrested in connection with this weekend’s burglary of a John Deere tractor and trailer. WKRG News 5 reported yesterday that Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Today, Levy Dixon, 41, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAR

UPDATE: 14-year-old injured in weekend shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 14-year-old was hospitalized after Sunday afternoon's shooting in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Sunday that the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Christine and Lenora streets. According to the sheriff's office, a group -- including the 14-year-old -- was walking to a park....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument. Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail -- charged with domestic violence second degree. Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy