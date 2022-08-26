Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Kids at the Boys and Girls Club learn how to make video games from RIT professors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester are wrapping up the region’s first-ever video game development program. It was a partnership between the Club, AT&T, and RIT. The program coincides with a STEM club that’s intended to bridge the digital divide that many Rochester students face.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of showers and thunder for Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pleasant weather to start Tuesday will give way to clouds and showers, with a few thundery downpours possible in the afternoon. Grab that umbrella as you head out and about on Tuesday. Storms in the afternoon will bring the threat of locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. We’re not anticipating widespread severe weather but an isolated strong storm is possible, especially east of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: From one season to another season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a good soaking rainfall today, the wet weather will slowly taper and end this evening. A cold front will move from west to east across Western New York. This will usher in some cooler and drier air over the next 72 hours. In fact, there...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms return on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week’s first round of storms moves east tonight, with a lull for most of the overnight. It’ll be a very warm and muggy night, with temperatures likely not falling out of the 70s after hitting the 90s on Monday. Tuesday will see another...
WHEC TV-10
Fairport School District holds hiring fair Monday afternoon
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The Fairport School District is hosting a hiring fair on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district is looking for people willing to work as food servers, clerks, or custodians. They’re also inviting attendees to get behind the wheel of a school bus to find people who are willing to learn how to drive a bus.
WHEC TV-10
Weather Update: Temperatures and rain chances going up on Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The second half of the weekend was noticeably warmer and more muggy than the start of it, but still nice with dry weather and some sun. Temperatures peak on Monday, with highs up near 90 and more humidity ahead of our next storm system. The majority of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers or thunder are possible during the afternoon, with a better chance for some storms closer to sunset, especially west of Rochester, closer to Buffalo. This round of storms is expected to weaken as it moves into the Rochester region, but a few showers or storms are likely Monday night.
WHEC TV-10
CollegeFEST returns for 2nd year to connect area college students with employers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – CampusROC, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce program, is set to host the second annual CollegeFEST on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Innovation Square in Downtown Rochester. The event will feature career connections, entertainment, food trucks, and more. Over 1,000 students...
WHEC TV-10
Teenager shot on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a 15-year-old with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to URMC by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Summer returns with heat and humidity
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You couldn’t ask for a better start across our region this morning with cool, comfortable, and clear conditions in place. The sunshine will continue through today as mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon, but the cool weather will not as highs this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s!
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices continue to fall as Labor Day weekend approaches
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents this week, continuing the nationwide trend of dropping gas prices into Labor Day weekend. Labor Day gas prices across the state and nation will be much cheaper than Memorial Day weekend prices. Rochester’s prices have dropped...
WHEC TV-10
Back the Blue Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to honor fallen officer, Daryl Pierson
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fallen Rochester Police Officer, Daryl Pierson, was honored on Sunday during the “Third Annual Daryl Pierson Back the Blue Memorial Ride.”. Almost eight years ago, Pierson, was shot and killed while chasing a suspect on foot. The event was organized by the local organization Patriots 4 First Responders. Bikers and truckers started in downtown Rochester, and rode to the “Piano Works Mall” in East Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans responds to racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s happened once again, racist graffiti was found written on the ground of the Roc City Skate Park. The latest graffiti incident happened Monday afternoon at the skate park and has since been cleaned up by the city. News10NBC talked to the man who...
WHEC TV-10
City declares Cool Sweep: encourages residents to beat the heat in their waterparks, pool, and air-conditioned libraries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High temperatures are forecasted for Monday, and the City of Rochester reminds residents that Cool Sweep is in effect to help people beat the heat at City pool, spray parks, and air-conditioned facilities. Durand Eastman Beach is not open today due to the lifeguard shortage. Rec Centers are closed this week for staff training.
WHEC TV-10
21-year-old hospitalized after shooting on corner of Avenue B and St. Paul
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Sunday. It happened near Avenue B and St. Paul Street around 1 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
WHEC TV-10
New security measures will soon begin at City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Due to the increase in domestic terrorism, and threats at public buildings across the country, the City of Rochester is enhancing its security measures at City Hall beginning September 6. “The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council...
WHEC TV-10
Family Fitness Festival at McQuaid raised money in memory of beloved teacher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One local organization held their second annual Family Fitness Festival on Sunday at McQuaid high school. Jamie’s Bridge was started in honor of second-grade teacher Jaimie Magee Lesnick, who passed away two years ago from ovarian cancer. Organizers say she had a passion for ensuring...
WHEC TV-10
Home owner and reptiles survive house fire on Garson Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the fire was in the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but wiring and contents in the basement were destroyed. The rest of the house sustained smoke damage and is uninhabitable.
