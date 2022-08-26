ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The second half of the weekend was noticeably warmer and more muggy than the start of it, but still nice with dry weather and some sun. Temperatures peak on Monday, with highs up near 90 and more humidity ahead of our next storm system. The majority of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers or thunder are possible during the afternoon, with a better chance for some storms closer to sunset, especially west of Rochester, closer to Buffalo. This round of storms is expected to weaken as it moves into the Rochester region, but a few showers or storms are likely Monday night.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO