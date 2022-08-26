MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oneil Cruz can’t quite explain his uncanny success against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ rookie shortstop was at it again Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scoring the go-ahead run in a 4-2 victory. He also ended the game with a strong throw from second to complete a double play that thwarted Milwaukee’s ninth-inning comeback attempt. Cruz has six homers and 16 RBIs in 46 at-bats against the Brewers. He has five homers and 19 RBIs in 163 at-bats against everyone else. He hit a three-run homer against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in the Pirates’ 7-5 loss to the Brewers on Monday. “I can’t really point exactly to why I’m having so much success against this team and their pitching staff,” Cruz said through a translator. “I do know that I’ve got to give credit to just my hard work, how hard I work and just the homework that I’m doing on these pitchers.”

