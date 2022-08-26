Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’
A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
New Kids On The Block's Jonathan Knight is married! Star, 53, secretly ties the knot with long-term love Harley Rodriguez, 49, after the pandemic delayed their big day
Jonathan Knight has married his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he's a married man after tying the knot with his longtime partner in secret. The pair got engaged in 2016 but they were unable to celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to...
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gets Incredible Reaction From His Wife on ‘Old Man Filter’ Video
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is getting older…but his most recent Insta post is speeding up time, it seems. Well, the filters are as the TV star and New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) singer messes with the Insta filters, adding years to his face. And the star’s wife, Jenny McCarthy is loving every second of it!
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill’s Ex-Husband Jon Was Pronounced Dead on a Sidewalk After ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill's death is still shrouded in mystery. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that the late musician, who's the former husband of makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill, was pronounced dead on a sidewalk on Aug. 10. The cause and manner of death have been deferred...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Sister Wives Star Reveals Gender of Impending Twins: What is Mykelti Brown Having?!?
Mykelti Brown has some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, the occasional Sister Wives star followed up on her June reveal that she’s pregnant with twins… by telling fans whether she’s expecting two boys; two girls; or one of each gender. Are you prepared to find out...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess opens up about childbirth, her postpartum recovery
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess says she's "recovered" following the birth of her son, Zane Walker Green. She opened up about life after pregnancy and gave a glimpse into parenthood during an interview with ABC News' Kayna Whitworth that aired Friday on "Good Morning America." "I am in...
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
