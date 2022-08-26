Read full article on original website
Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
ANNA Shelter Rescues 50 Beagles from the Envigo Mass Breeding Facility
According to a recent Facebook post, the ANNA Shelter made their way to Cumberland, Virginia to assist in the rescue of 4,000 beagles from the Envigo mass breeding facility. The facility was shut down by the Department of Justice in early July after a lawsuit was filed in May for Animal Welfare Act Violations.
Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers
Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
Erie County Sees Daily Average of 61 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week
A daily average of 61 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past week in Erie County from Aug. 23 to 29. There were a total of 428 cases during that timeframe, and one new death from the third week of August. 138 total deaths have been reported in 2022. 852...
Jamestown Hosting Public Forum To Discuss Crime Increase
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A public forum to discuss Jamestown’s crime increase will be held later this month. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave. in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is meant to...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
Erie County's Longtime Finance Director Retiring
Erie County's longtime finance director is retiring at the end of August. Jim Sparber made the decision to step away from the job earlier this month. He has served as finance director for the last 15 years. County administration plans to name a new finance director in the coming days.
Construction Work to Temporarily Close Crawford County Courthouse
Construction work will temporarily close the Crawford County Courthouse, according to the commissioners. The building will be closed to the public Sept. 26 to 30 for extensive construction in the main corridor for a ventilation project. Employees will be working in their offices or remotely during the closure. Commissioners are...
