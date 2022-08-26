Read full article on original website
Marie Drake
4d ago
we seem to have no problem finding billions and billions and billions of dollars to send overseas. how about some help for hard-working americans?
janet bolton
4d ago
it's truly sad .. Evanston is not what people think it is ..... and at least the beaches look great and clean and the racism is swept under the rug.... Go Evanston......
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
West Park saga takes another dramatic turn as park district calls police to board meeting
"What can I do to get control of this meeting? This is ridiculous," Park Board President Mike Murdock asked. The post West Park saga takes another dramatic turn as park district calls police to board meeting appeared first on The Record.
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night
Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
City Council Now to Issue Car Boot After Vehicle Registration
THE LOOP – Speaking at a City Hall press release on Friday, Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) announced City Council’s new plan titled “Boot Up, Chicago,” a mandate for carbooting private vehicles immediately upon registration. Reboyras introduced the concept to the Consumer Protection Committee earlier in the week. “Everyone was on board almost immediately,” said Reboyras. “The way we see it, anybody owning a car in this town is going to deal with getting booted sooner or later. So, we figured ‘why not get it over with?’”
Despite Ordinance, CPD Says Street Racing Will Continue ‘As Long As There Are No Consequences'
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago this summer have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous. "It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all...
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic
Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
Police Blotter: Burglar breaks into home, takes vehicle
Keep those doors locked. A residential burglary ended in the theft of a vehicle last Friday, when, at about 10 p.m., an unknown offender gained entry into an Oak Park resident’s home in the 300 block of South Austin Boulevard through an unlocked rear door. Once inside, the burglar...
A new mural debuts at the must-see Mitchell Museum
The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, 3001 Central St. (at Central Park), boasts a brand new mural on its south facade. And it needed it, because the Central Street side of the building is flat and perfectly plain – it never told a passerby anything about what’s inside.
Milwaukee Avenue to be closed at Kilbourn in Old Irving Park starting in the next week or so
Milwaukee Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic in both directions starting in early September for about four months near the Grayland Metra station, 3729 N. Kilbourn Ave., for construction and bridge replacement, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th). The closure in both directions had been expected to start...
Picturing Evanston
Some call it E-Town. This mural was completed by young people for the Evanston Chamber Artisan Summerfest in 2017. It’s on display at the retaining wall at the Canal Shores Golf Course, just north one Central Street. Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has...
Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
Unruly crowds, drifting cars take over Chicago intersections
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to multiple calls of drifting and drag racing Sunday morning with at least one person being taken into custody. The first incident took place around 1:50 a.m. where there were reports of "drag racing" and multiple cars were blocking the intersection of Madison and Morgan streets, according to police.
City Manager makes two staff appointments
City Manager Luke Stowe today announced the appointment of Dave Stoneback as the City of Evanston’s deputy city manager and Edgar Cano as the City’s public works director. Stoneback has been serving as the City’s interim deputy city manager since October 2021, overseeing the Public Works, Community Development, and Administrative Services Departments as well as the Economic Development and Sustainability Divisions. Before that, he served as public works director beginning in 2015 and utilities director beginning in 2010. Stoneback has worked for the City of Evanston since 1985.
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
