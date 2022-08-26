ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

Heat wave begins Wednesday

Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

