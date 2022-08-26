Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEYT
Santa Barbara City College welcomes back most students in person while Zoom classes are still an option
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new school year for Santa Barbara City College comes with a fresh look for the campus with a hybrid in-person and Zoom instruction process. That was a successful transition model for the campus after the slowing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. On...
KEYT
Heat wave begins Wednesday
Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.
KEYT
Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave
While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
