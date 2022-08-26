ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THV11

Whataburger will be coming to Benton soon, city confirms

BENTON, Ark. — Get your wallets ready because Whataburger will be heading to Benton, Arkansas!. The city confirmed online through its Facebook page that the popular restaurant will be coming to Benton and will be located near to the Bank OZK. City officials have said that there's no open...
BENTON, AR
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Little Rock, Arkansas

It’s not surprising that Arkansas is referred to as ‘The Natural State’. Blessed with a diverse landscape that ranges from the sheer majesty of the Ozarks to a plethora of gorgeous lakes, stunning rivers and picturesque woodlands, Arkansas’s outstanding beauty is best showcased within its state parks.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)

Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Jalopnik

Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets

It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
MENIFEE, AR
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime

Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

BENTON, AR

