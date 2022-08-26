Read full article on original website
Rent in Little Rock rising, still below state, national average
Apartment rents in Little Rock, while climbing, are still below the state and national average.
thv11.com
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
There's a gap between the River Market and Clinton Library. Right now it's filled with construction, but officials are starting to plan what will come next.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
thv11.com
Arkansas Airbnb and Vrbo owners could see more fees
Little Rock wants to crack down on short-term rentals. If passed, property owners for places like Airbnb and Vrbo could pay an additional $100-$500.
Whataburger will be coming to Benton soon, city confirms
BENTON, Ark. — Get your wallets ready because Whataburger will be heading to Benton, Arkansas!. The city confirmed online through its Facebook page that the popular restaurant will be coming to Benton and will be located near to the Bank OZK. City officials have said that there's no open...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Little Rock, Arkansas
It’s not surprising that Arkansas is referred to as ‘The Natural State’. Blessed with a diverse landscape that ranges from the sheer majesty of the Ozarks to a plethora of gorgeous lakes, stunning rivers and picturesque woodlands, Arkansas’s outstanding beauty is best showcased within its state parks.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)
Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
Jalopnik
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms
Sunshine is warming Central Arkansas up into the 90s. Little Rock will likely top out at 94° this afternoon. As the front slips south showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Everyone won’t get rain. It’s just a 30% chance this afternoon. By 4:00 we should start seeing development. This will carry into this evening.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
KTLO
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
Little Rock Police still searching for a suspect on four-month anniversary of homicide
Little Rock Police are still searching for answers on the four-month anniversary of the city's 27th homicide.
Arkansas woman receives life-saving help from stranger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
Arkansas school districts experience rising construction costs during inflation
School districts in Arkansas continue to see the long-term impacts of inflation. One superintendent said some construction projects cost millions more than intended.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Little Rock police investigating disturbance with weapon near Mabelvale Cutoff
Police in Little Rock are investigating a disturbance with a weapon that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
