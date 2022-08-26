Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Baseball Vols to face outside competition this fall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports has learned that coach Tony Vitello’s Baseball Vols will play a couple of exhibition games this fall against other schools. Tennessee will host Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on October 9. The Vols will then travel to Jackson, Tenn., to face Memphis...
wvlt.tv
Inside the new Neyland | UT Athletics unveils renovations to the historic stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a nearly $300 million renovation to Neyland Stadium wrapped up days before the 2022 football season. ”Alright, how many times have you asked will Neyland Stadium be ready,” Bob Kessling asked Athletic Director Danny White during Vol calls leading up to the season.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
wvlt.tv
90-year-old Dollywood employee tries ziplining for her birthday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman and Dollywood employee, her 90th birthday means living her best life. To mark the day, she went on an adventure that she never thought she’d be able to do: ziplining. Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped on her...
wvlt.tv
Sweet P’s reopens for catering after car crashes into building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just weeks after a car crashed through the Fountain City location, Sweet P’s is open for catering. The goal was always to open in some capacity quickly after the crash. A co-owner, Chris Ford, said spring and fall are their busy times. “It was our...
wvlt.tv
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Young Farragut player battles with brain tumors on and off the football field
A community in Farragut comes to together encourage and support a young athlete who is battling brain tumors that are sometimes considered 'unresectable.'
wvlt.tv
More treehouses come to Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Treehouse Grove allows its guests to be surrounded by nature while also enjoying amenities from home and now offers more with eight new treehouses. “I’m the proud papa of eight new tree houses. I mean, beyond my wildest dreams, cool,” said Treehouse Design Expert Pete Nelson. “All fully appointed tree houses with all the creature comforts of home, right down to your coffeemaker right there. You’ve got a microwave that’s out of control. I mean, you can cook pizza in it.”
wvlt.tv
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
wvlt.tv
Going My Way: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend. Our First Alert Weather Day begins now. Meteorologist Paige Noel has the latest track and the main risks with the mid-day storms.
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
wvlt.tv
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman files lawsuit against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman and actress in Netflix’s Inventing Anna is suing the company for defamation and false light invasion of privacy. Rachel Williams and Anna Sorokin, the subject of the show, were friends in 2017. The dramatized show follows Sorokin, who claimed to be an heiress to earn more money, and Williams as Sorokin is discovered.
atozsports.com
There’s one person to thank for Bru McCoy landing at Tennessee and it’s not a coach
Tennessee Vols fans have one person to thank for former five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy landing in Knoxville. And it’s not a member of the coaching staff. Instead, it’s a player who told the staff that they should take a look at McCoy. Vols head coach Josh Heupel...
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
