ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge is rolling toward September with Roger Maris firmly in sight. Two impressive homers at Angel Stadium have moved the Yankees slugger two steps closer to baseball history. Judge hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his 51st homer of the season, and New York snapped its three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Judge connected for the second straight night at the Big A, driving a high fastball from Mike Mayers (1-1) into the elevated right-field stands. Judge has five homers in his last eight games, and leads the majors with 113 RBIs.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO