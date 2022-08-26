Brush fire burns nearly 100 acres in hills above Glendora

The East Fire scorches a Glendora hillside. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

A brush fire in the hills above Glendora scorched nearly 100 acres Thursday.

The fire — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Authorities mapped the East Fire at between 15 and 20 acres by about 2:30 p.m. Firefighters from Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the Angeles National Forest to douse the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service announced about 4:15 p.m. that the fire had grown to about 75 acres, and Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora to the East Fork Road and Glendora Ridge Road from Mount Baldy Road to Glendora Mountain Road were closed as firefighting efforts were conducted.

Authorities reported just after 7:40 p.m. that the East Fire had grown to about 96 acres, was burning toward wilderness and 0% contained, though firefighters were “working hard to put this fire out in steep terrain.”