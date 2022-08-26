ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Acadia horse drawn carriage tours now more wheelchair accessible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Horse drawn carriage tours on Acadia National Parks’ historic carriage roads have been made more easily accessible for people who use wheelchairs. Friends of Acadia has purchased a carriage for use at Wild Wood Stables that has a ramp in the back and can comfortably fit other friends and family in the carriage as well.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
Z107.3

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#The Cross Center#The Hollywood Casino
WMTW

Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
CARMEL, ME
Big Country 96.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor school system looking for education technicians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine

Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate...
CARMEL, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wabi.tv

UMaine Lab solving environmental problems

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
wabi.tv

Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
wabi.tv

Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
wabi.tv

Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy