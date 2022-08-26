Read full article on original website
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
wabi.tv
Acadia horse drawn carriage tours now more wheelchair accessible
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Horse drawn carriage tours on Acadia National Parks’ historic carriage roads have been made more easily accessible for people who use wheelchairs. Friends of Acadia has purchased a carriage for use at Wild Wood Stables that has a ramp in the back and can comfortably fit other friends and family in the carriage as well.
WGME
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
mainebiz.biz
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wabi.tv
The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen took center stage on Monday during our Food Truck Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI continues to feature food trucks from around the state for the rest of week. The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen occupied center stage on Monday during our TV5 Morning News. Viewers were treated to complete recipes from start to finish on different dishes...
wabi.tv
Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships. “We’ve had good weather most...
WMTW
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
wabi.tv
Bangor school system looking for education technicians
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine
Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate...
wabi.tv
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
wabi.tv
Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
wabi.tv
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
wabi.tv
Safety and student involvement are top priorities of Bangor High School’s new school year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is getting ready to begin their school year this Thursday. While students have been away, the school has taken some extra security measures such as having a company thoroughly inspect the locks on doors in the school. They’ve also implemented a double entry...
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
wabi.tv
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kids and families prepare to head back to school this week, the change in routine can sometimes be met with heightened anxiety. “Anytime you make a change in your life, some anxiety is normal,” said Dr. David Prescott, a licensed psychologist in the Bangor area.
