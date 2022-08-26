ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale

A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
Michigan murder suspect arrested in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (WJPF) – A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in southern Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff’s says on Sunday they received an anonymous tip that 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson could be in the county. The tipster gave law enforcement a description of his vehicle.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
CARBONDALE, IL

