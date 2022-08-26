SGV missing: 29-year-old woman last seen in Pico Rivera

| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Pico Rivera.

Angel Ramirez Leija was last seen on July 25 in the 7500 block of Kilgarry Avenue, near Rivera Park, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Leija is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of angel wings on her chest. Authorities noted she may have been heading to the area of Washington Boulevard and Paramount Boulevard when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Leija’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.