KCRG.com
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting. In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560...
KCRG.com
Linn County creating ‘hub’ to provide resources in wake of disaster
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the 2020 derecho, Linn County is creating the first-ever “Resiliency Hub” in order to provide access to critical resources like food, electricity, and actionable information, in times of disaster. The Resiliency Hub is located at the Linn County Filmore...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to interference with commerce by robbery
While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. Cedar Falls and Waterloo are working together to revamp areas around the Cedar River. Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 57 minutes ago. A man died early...
KCRG.com
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man connected to a 2020 murder in Palo Alto County has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Court documents state that 23-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of 27-year-old Rolling Bontrager of Washington, Iowa. Colling was originally charged with first-degree murder but it was reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he accepted a plea deal.
KCRG.com
Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death. Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools hold first open house on $312 Million bond proposal
Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. An explosion in the final weeks of the war killed 13 U.S. service members. New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge to open this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The pedestrian bridge on...
KCRG.com
Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Stand down” -- a phrase used in times of combat. “You get battle fatigue, weary, worn out, tired, broke, the whole bit, and you need a break,” described one veteran. That break comes to soldiers when they need it most. But sometimes...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Life is too short, you have to love what you do, I love what I do,” says Torri Freese, Dupaco Branch Manager. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions.
KCRG.com
First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Man pleads guilty to robbing cab driver who was killed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011, has now pled guilty to a federal charge connected to the killing. 44-year-old Johnathan Mitchell has been convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery and now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police shoot armed man
Police say he was involved in an incident at 16-04 Lincoln Avenue back on June 23rd. Czech Village and New Bo will host the parade on October 22nd. It restructured crop insurance to lessen the risk of growing two crops, back-to-back, in the same field.
KCRG.com
Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Halloween parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village in Cedar Rapids on October 22. The theme this year is “Dark Harvest Halloween Parade.”. Organizers with Terry-Durin Company said the parade will feature more than 60 floats. Spectators are encouraged to come in...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
KCRG.com
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents got their opportunity to speak up and, mostly, speak out against a carbon capture pipeline. During a question and answer portion of the meeting, land-owners that would be impacted by this plan raised several concerns regarding safety. Steve Pisarik asked what the...
KCRG.com
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As employers engage with potential employees, Curt Wheeler with IowaWORKS watches and uses one word to describe their efforts: motivated. The event is called Grab a Job. IowaWORKS puts it on weekly in order to quickly link job-seekers with a business or organization they would best fit.
KCRG.com
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids. This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood. “It’s been a lot of fun,”...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set to return
The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head for biking, fishing and gathering spaces, pickleball courts and more. That solar farm would be near Palo and the area of the now-shuttered nuclear power plant. Hawks flying over Kinnick to promote...
KCRG.com
A nice stretch of weather begins today
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and pleasant weather as highs rebound back to the upper 70s to lower 80s. You’ll notice the northwest winds today, probably gusting to 25mph or so at times. No precipitation is expected for the rest of the week and starting tomorrow we’ll be back well into the 80s once again. Some spots may be close to 90 both Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a weak front is in the vicinity on Saturday, though with limited moisture, the chances of it doing anything meaningful is very low at this time.
KCRG.com
Live hawk will soar over Kinnick crowds for second season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -You may have noticed a live hawk flying over Kinnick Stadium for the first time last season during Hawkeye football games. It’s something that will happen for a second season this year, and with an important message. “Iowa is the most altered landscape in the...
KCRG.com
Walk-on and Regina graduate Alec Wick has a chance to step up for the Hawkeyes in week 1
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “We have a couple of guys down, next guy up let’s see what they can do.”. One of those guys quarterback Spencer Petras is talking about is Regina graduate Alex Wick. The former KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week was one of the best football and soccer players in the state. As a Regal, he caught everything in sight.
