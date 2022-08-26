ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 1 Blitz Battle: Sparta at Oakridge

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Sparta went into week one still stinging from a one-point loss to Oakridge on its home field in 2021, making the 2022 version FOX 17’s Blitz Battle.

On August 26, 2021, the Eagles beat the Spartans 22-21, thanks to a fourth quarter safety.

It was the first of four games decided by just seven points or fewer for each team throughout the 2021 season.

Sparta 14, Oakridge 30

Oakridge finished on top Thursday night with the 30-14 victory over Sparta.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

