WRGB
APD say Greek organizations aren't only issue leading to gun violence
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say the six victims involved in the Pine Hills neighborhood shooting were not college students. Chief Hawkins adds they don't believe the shooting and fight officers were responding to that night to be connected. Meanwhile, there is still concern among residents and college...
WRGB
Ravena man accused of forcible touching at Mosher Park Pool
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Ravena man was arrested on charges of forcibly touching minors. On Sunday, August 28 a little before 5p.m. Deputy Sheriff’s took several reports of sexual assault involving an adult male and minor females at The Mosher Park Pool. The minor victims, whose ages...
WRGB
Albany mayor announces city pools closed for the season, spray pads remain open
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones have announced that the Lincoln Park and Mater Christi pools are closed for the season as of Sunday, August 28, 2022. The City’s spray pads will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, September 5,...
WRGB
Destiny Lanza to serve 17 years in 2020 stabbing death of Jairue Williams
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Destiny Lanza, 25, of Albany, will serve a determinate term of 17 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, for the stabbing death of Jairue Williams in December of 2020. On June 23, Lanza pleaded guilty to (1) Count of Manslaughter...
WRGB
Wish granted: Teen is officer for a day
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A 15 year old -- gets his wish granted in the city of Schenectady. Connor Hayhurst of Ballston Spa didn't ask Make-A-Wish for a big vacation or to meet a celebrity. Instead -- he asked to be a police officer for a day. Connor got...
WRGB
State Police arrest Albany man for possessing a welder stolen from Halfmoon
State Police have arrested an Albany man for possessing a welder stolen from Halfmoon. On August 30, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Christopher Guadalupe, 34, of Albany, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. On August 16, 2022, at about 10:15 a.m. State Police were...
WRGB
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan tests positive for COVID-19
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has tested positive for COVID-19 Sheehan released a statement this morning saying she began to experience" mild, allergy-like symptoms late last night." She says that she is thankful she is fully vaccinated and boosted. Consistent with the CDC and New York...
WRGB
Two Albany men charged with stealing from Glenmont Price Chopper, fleeing
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face multiple charges, accused of stealing from the Price Chopper in Glenmont and then fleeing from police. On August 24, at approximately 2:18 PM, the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a report of a larceny in progress at the Price Chopper at 329 Glenmont Road.
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
WRGB
Troy man pleads not guilty for July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Troy man has pleaded not guilty for the July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street. Tyshaun Purvis, 31 of Troy pleaded not Guilty to the following:. One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. One Count of Criminal Possession of...
WRGB
Albany man pleads not guilty for attacking another man with a sword
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty for attacking another man with a sword. Randell Mason, 42 plead not guilty this morning. On Monday, August 29, 2022 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the Capital Connections Drop-In Center, located at 315 Sheridan Avenue for reports of an assault.
WRGB
Luis Rosado arraigned in May homicide in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — A North Adams man is being held without bail, arraigned on a single count of murder. On Aug. 24, the court arraigned Luis Rosado in relation to the homicide of Jillian Tatro. The court ordered that Rosado be held without the right to bail.
WRGB
Albany woman arrested for DWI after getting a flat tire
Bethlehem, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman has been arrested for a DWI after getting a flat tire on the NY Thruway. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., State Police located a disabled vehicle with a flat tire on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Bethlehem.
WRGB
Six injured in early morning Hamilton Street shooting in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Six people received gunshot wounds during an early morning shooting in Albany Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. Around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers assigned to the Pine Hills Detail, were clearing a large unruly...
WRGB
Third defendant in murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista arraigned
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — The third of four defendants charged with murder in the homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday. Hunters found Delacruz-Batista deceased at the Pittsfield State Forest on Dec. 4, 2021. The court arraigned Naquan Miller on Monday on charges of...
WRGB
Albany man charged with attempted murder using sword on Sheridan Avenue
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A 42-year-old Albany man who severely injured another man with a sword Monday afternoon on Sheridan Avenue is in custody. On Monday, August 29, 2022 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the Capital Connections Drop-In Center, located at 315 Sheridan Avenue for reports of an assault.
WRGB
Nauman Hussain to be sentenced in connection to Schoharie limo crash
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The only man to be charged and convicted in connection with the Schoharie limousine crash will be in court tomorrow for a formal sentencing. Nauman Hussain was convicted of 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for not maintaining the vehicle whose brakes failed, killing 20 people.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs Police report smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs police are alerting the public that there's been a recent spike in thefts from cars, that involve suspects smashing windows to grab purses, wallets or other items of value. Police say the crimes took place in the early morning hours -- both...
WRGB
Police identify 14-year-old killed in Lansingburgh shooting
Troy, NY (WRGB) — Troy police have identified the boy killed in an overnight shooting in Lansingburgh as Zaccai James, 14. James was an incoming freshman at Lansingburgh High School. Police say James was outside a home on 6th avenue with a group of people when he was shot,...
