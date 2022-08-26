Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Power outage closes Bunche Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has caused Fort Wayne Community Schools to close Bunche Elementary school. A tweet from the district indicated that students already on buses will get off at Towles and parents should pick them up there. An Indiana Michigan Power map showed just over 850...
wfft.com
DeKalb County school district ranks least equitable in state, Superintendent says results skewed
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Tanya Young with Community Foundation DeKalb County says the county is going places. “We are working hard and I am so proud of our county and our region,” Young said. One thing she thinks will play a major role in their future growth is education...
fortwaynesnbc.com
I-69 welcome center to temporarily close for further improvements
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 69 at mile marker 345, between Ashley and Angola, will be closed beginning next week until the end of November, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says. The temporary closure is part of the second...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
wfft.com
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
WANE-TV
Mix of contested and uncontested races for school board in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall. *incumbent. East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with...
WANE-TV
Crews begin demolition of Hall’s Original Drive In
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The old Hall’s Original Drive In in Quimby Village is coming down. Crews began demolition of the iconic eatery at 1502 Bluffton Road on Tuesday morning. A large excavator was working to level the building at the site before 9 a.m. Hall’s Original...
The University of Saint Francis welcomes back students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at the University of Saint Francis were welcomed back over the weekend with a kick-off party as a part of welcome weekend. It is a chance for students to get to know each other before the new school year starts. The party included food and carnival games. New students […]
WANE-TV
Kilwins marks 1 year in Fort Wayne with 4-day celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A sweet shop in the Fort is celebrating their one-year anniversary of opening with four days of in-store deals, entertainment and activities. Visit Kilwins between Sept. 11-14 for special deals, like drawings for free sweets once a month for a year. There will also be performances on the patio Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings featuring local artists.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gives Commissioners A Brief U.S. 30 Update
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
wfft.com
Kendallville woman injured after collision with a train in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Dekalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a truck vs. train collision that left a Kendallville woman in serious condition. Investigators say that Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, collided with a train at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday. According to the train conductor, Honaker had been stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61. As the train moved through at approximately 7 mph, Honaker revved the truck's engine and drove around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.
WANE-TV
Marion woman dies in Grant County moped crash
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion woman died Monday night after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street in Marion. Officers responded to the crash around 10:13 p.m. and learned that 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee was driving a moped southbound on Baldwin Avenue when she was struck by 25-year-old Sohil Singh of Manitoba, Canada, who was driving a semitruck.
WANE-TV
Grant helps preserve 2 historic FW African American sites
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne sites significant to Indiana’s African American history received funding Monday for preservation assistance. The African American Historical Society and Museum, located at 436 E Douglas Ave., received $7,500 to install a more energy efficient heating system; and the Turner Chapel AME Church, located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., received $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
WOWO News
Fourteen Year Old Boy Arrested After Bringing Gun To Football Game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult, say police. Police have not identified the boy, but they say he got into a fight with a parent of a student he had a problem with. Officer say it’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight. When school officials and officers intervened, all three ran away. They were apprehended later. The boy with the gun was arrested on a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun and battery of a school official.
WANE-TV
Bakery chain celebrates its birthday with free cake for first 250 guests
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate. The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.
