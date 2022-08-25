More evacuees from Six Rivers fires allowed to return home in Humboldt, Trinity counties

Six Rivers Lightning Complex EVENING UPDATE: 28,113 Acres; 80% Containment; 1,843 Personnel

Today brought welcomed news in our community and on the fire. Evacuations in some areas were lifted in Humboldt and Trinity Counties, allowing many people to return home.

Meanwhile, the anticipated intense fire activity, did not materialize as smoky conditions, kept the humidity high and the fire to a lower intensity. Firefighters continued their defensive firing operations on the Campbell Fire throughout the day.

