ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

More evacuees from Six Rivers fires allowed to return home in Humboldt, Trinity counties

By Jim Parker
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago

Six Rivers Lightning Complex EVENING UPDATE: 28,113 Acres; 80% Containment; 1,843 Personnel

Today brought welcomed news in our community and on the fire. Evacuations in some areas were lifted in Humboldt and Trinity Counties, allowing many people to return home.

Meanwhile, the anticipated intense fire activity, did not materialize as smoky conditions, kept the humidity high and the fire to a lower intensity. Firefighters continued their defensive firing operations on the Campbell Fire throughout the day.

The post More evacuees from Six Rivers fires allowed to return home in Humboldt, Trinity counties appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Why the Six River Lightning Complex Fire Remains at 80% Containment

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- For a week now the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire has remained at 80% containment. Many are wondering why there has been no change in that percentage. But, the simple answer is that while firefighters make progress on the ground, so does the fire. Public Information Officer, Daniel Ramey, took us […] The post Why the Six River Lightning Complex Fire Remains at 80% Containment  appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Many Road Closures Remain in the Willow Creek Area

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The containment of the Six Rivers lighting complex fire remains unchanged at 80% with many evacuation orders being downgraded to warnings. Two evacuation orders in zones HUM-058 and HUM-061-A remain in effect, as 20% of active fire is still a concern and a priority for officials.  Security Manager at the fire […] The post Many Road Closures Remain in the Willow Creek Area appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Wildfire Season Affects More Than Just The Forest

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Although the fire’s containment remains at 80 percent, officials are confident on the decision to ease up on some of those evacuation orders, with only two zones remaining closed to the public. Public Information Officer at the fire base camp, Kimberly Kaschalk says that more evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings, […] The post Wildfire Season Affects More Than Just The Forest appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six River Lighting Complex Fire Jumps to 67 Percent Containment – Residents are Grateful

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire continues to progress, today reaching 67 percent. Firefighters have worked hard to secure those containment lines that protect communities. Their efforts have been successful, with zero residential structures burned.  “That’s a result of really good firefighting efforts from our folks, particularly on the […] The post The Six River Lighting Complex Fire Jumps to 67 Percent Containment – Residents are Grateful appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Guy Fieri Returns to Ferndale to Host the Homestyle Chili Cook off

Ferndale, Calif. (KIEM)- Guy Fieri hosted this year’s Humboldt County fair homestyle chili cook off. A grand prize of $1,000 and a leather recliner going to one of the lucky competing teams. Proceeds of the event this year are going to benefit the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the North Coast.  “We’re going to have […] The post Guy Fieri Returns to Ferndale to Host the Homestyle Chili Cook off appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Therapy Dog visits Six Rivers Lightning Fire base camp

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Back at the National Forest Service base camp, the main camp for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, a therapy dog named Kerith makes her way around camp before crews head out for the day. She provides some much needed comfort and joy to the lives of those working on the front […] The post Therapy Dog visits Six Rivers Lightning Fire base camp appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire grows above 21k acres

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Now at 21,609 acres and 19% containment, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has become California’s 2nd largest fire in this year’s wildfire season. Firefighters have managed to secure solid containment lines around communities, but as the weather changes, so might the fire‘s behavior. Fire Behavior Analysis, Dan Felix explains that […] The post Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire grows above 21k acres appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personnel Today#Trinity Counties#The Campbell Fire
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire reaches over 19k acres

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire has grown to 19,272 acres, but due to better weather conditions over the weekend, the fire has reached 17% containment. “As we’ve been moving through each day, we’ve had northeast winds aloft that kept the ridge tops drier. But during the day, there was a […] The post Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire reaches over 19k acres appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Redwood Acres Fairgrounds Converted to Cal Fire Emergency Fire Camp

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- The Cal Fire emergency fire camp is almost completely set up at the Redwood Acres Fairground. The camp provides a number of resources to firefighters as they come off the line of duty. Starting just this last Tuesday, numerous facilities and resources have been brought in to the redwood acres fairground to […] The post Redwood Acres Fairgrounds Converted to Cal Fire Emergency Fire Camp appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Six Rivers Fire Evacuation Shelter Set Up in Willow Creek

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) Hundreds of residents remain evacuated in both Humboldt and Trinity counties due to the Six Rivers Fires. The evacuation warnings continue in the four main areas of Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer, and Trinity Village. A Red Cross overnight evacuation shelter has been set up at the Trinity Valley Elementary School, located […] The post Six Rivers Fire Evacuation Shelter Set Up in Willow Creek appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible  to protect their property from the dangerous […] The post Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 10,781 acres with 0% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. (KIEM)- The wildfires in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex grew overnight, bringing the total acres burned up to 10,781 acres with zero containment.   “Yesterday afternoon, there was a window of opportunity for air attack. And so, air attack was able to get lots of buckets on the fire all over the […] The post The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 10,781 acres with 0% containment appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A Cal Poly Humboldt Perspective on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Arcata, Calif. (KIEM)- On Wednesday Biden announced his long awaited student loan forgiveness plan. The proposed plan will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. The plan excludes borrowers that earn more than 125,000 per year. The student loan pause will also be […] The post A Cal Poly Humboldt Perspective on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Samoa Bridge Mural Project will be part of the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Caltrans along with the City of Eureka kicked off the Samoa bridge murals project. They will be part of the annual Eureka Street Art Festival. “This is our fifth year of the festival, and I just think it’s a great example of what citizens in our community can do when they have an […] The post Samoa Bridge Mural Project will be part of the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
942
Followers
492
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy