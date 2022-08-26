ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday August 25th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCJu6_0hVsZZM100

Temperatures today climbed into the low 90’s along with generally cloudy skies in the Concho Valley. Any isolated showers that we had in the area will dissipate after sunset. Temperatures tonight will continue in the upper 60’s to low 70’s while light winds come from the east/northeast.

The rest of the week looks similar to today with the highs being in the mid-90’s, and lows in the 70’s.

Temperatures stay generally the same heading into the weekend, but just as next week is approaching, so is another cold front. This causes a drop in our temperatures and an increase in our rain chances. These changes both starting late Tuesday night and heading into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

A red light runner causes rollover crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on South Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto East 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Traffic slowed on Chadbourne during noon wreck

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) and San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) responded to multiple vehicles that took place in the drizzly weather in San Angelo on August 30th. Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street that stopped traffic on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Child found dead in car at La Joya school

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
LA JOYA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday night: 6-man Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37 Leakey defeated Eden 48-8 Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13 Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2 Friday night: 11-man Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Launch controllers halted the tanking operation, which already was running an hour late because of thunderstorms offshore. They slowly resumed the process to confirm that it was, indeed, a hydrogen fuel leak and not faulty sensors, but alarms forced another temporary pause as precious minutes in the countdown ticked away.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KLST/KSAN

Paintbrush Alley Market Days are now accepting vendors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley are now accepting vendor applications for their next market day scheduled for Saturday, October 15. According to their post on Facebook, the event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It advertises over 60 vendors, artisans, artists, food vendors and live music while being family […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

$1.5 Million Granted to ASU engineering diversity project

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million from the National Service Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for minority, low-income and other under-represented groups in ASU’s David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering. Titled “Diversifying the West Texas Civil and Mechanical Engineering Workforce,” the grant is to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TxDOT seeking public feedback regarding I-10

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s opinion regarding Interstate 10. According to the Facebook post from Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo), “Interstate 10 (I-10) through Texas impacts the lives of millions of drivers, as well as communities and cities from the New Mexico state line to the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy