KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday August 25th

Temperatures today climbed into the low 90’s along with generally cloudy skies in the Concho Valley. Any isolated showers that we had in the area will dissipate after sunset. Temperatures tonight will continue in the upper 60’s to low 70’s while light winds come from the east/northeast.

The rest of the week looks similar to today with the highs being in the mid-90’s, and lows in the 70’s.

Temperatures stay generally the same heading into the weekend, but just as next week is approaching, so is another cold front. This causes a drop in our temperatures and an increase in our rain chances. These changes both starting late Tuesday night and heading into Wednesday morning.

