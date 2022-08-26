Read full article on original website
Compass Health Network has a Wentzville Behavioral Health Crisis Center
ST. LOUIS — As of July, 988 is a new three-digit dialing code that will route called to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. At Compass Health Network, they’ve seen a 52% increase in call volume and the state of Missouri will be gearing up for a greater increase by October.
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Pujols home run excitement spreading throughout St. Louis
Hankins Construction Company in Overland made a recent change to its marquee along Page Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the sign read, “Pujols Home Run Count 694.”
City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts
See the most effective areas to strike with Ikarate.com
ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through and he goes over nine of them. Plus he teaches the effectiveness of using your forearm and a hammer fist.
Tuesday Forecast
Approved Home Improvements offers 20% off internal fireplace repairs and more
ST. LOUIS — The transition from one season to another is a great time to get things looked and before the winter weather sets in. Now is the time to look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage.
Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic July floods
On July 28, flash flooding struck the region for the second time in three days. St. Louis’ West End neighborhood was hit hard. St. Louis native Roslyn Brewer was visiting from California when the torrential rains struck.
MedSpa Monday: Become an Associate Stylist at Face & Body
ST. LOUIS – With six locations in the St. Louis area, the Face & Body Salon and Medspa are hiring stylists to join their team. Already known for their amazing products for healthier hair, the salon has a robust clientele to be sure that when you take their assistant and associate program, as a stylist, you will be successful.
Preventative maintenance causes Lindbergh Tunnel lane closures
Ann’s Roots are rooted in health and wellness
ST. LOUIS — In our Farmers Market Finds, we highlight Ann’s Roots. The owners created this wonderful business by growing microgreens. Not many know how powerful and easy they are to add to your meals. Learn how to use them and why you won’t look at microgreens the same way.
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Navigating the storms that blow in our lives
Police report at Illinois shooting range
Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
Mattress Direct is having a big Labor Day sale at all 15 locations
ST. LOUIS -Mattress Direct is having a big Labor Day sale at all 15 locations Let Mattress Direct, help you find the mattress that works best. From now until Labor Day, the prices won’t have you working overtime. They have a great sale going on, so why not start the fall season with some sound sleep?
Local food innovator changes life after a massive stroke
ST. LOUIS – Kurt Stiles nearly lost his life and had to regain what a massive stroke took from him. He’s worked really hard to get his life back, and in doing so, he’s lost weight, written about his story in a book along with giving the reader some great recipes. Plus, he’s created Pure Plant Jerky, a creative and tasty take on the snack.
Man charged in Normandy shooting over weekend
ST. LOUIS – Carlton Gunn faces several charges and is held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. North county police cooperative officers said a fight broke out in the parking lot of Normandy High School after a prep football game on the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police said Gunn pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds. No injuries were reported.
Police urge residents to avoid some mailboxes at Chesterfield post office after stolen mail
Almost two weeks after thieves stole mail from a Chesterfield post office, police are warning residents to avoid sending mail to the outdoor mailboxes for fear of risking their personal information and privacy.
FOX 2 Meteorologists
FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is joined by Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, Jaime Travers, and Linh Truong. John Fuller is the chief meteorologist for KPLR-TV. They bring a wealth of experience when covering the weather in St. Louis and the surrounding areas. Glenn Zimmerman is the Chief Meteorologist for...
More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools
A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. - https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/jennings-schools-on-lockdown-after-nearby-shooting-injures-four-people/
