Daniel Boone and West Ridge will finally meet on the football field

Blountville, TN — This week’s Prep football preview will take place in Blountville, where the West Ridge Wolves and Daniel Boone Trailblazers will finally get it on.

Twice last season they tried to play their first games against each and both times it got cancelled because of Covid… Fingers crossed it doesn’t happen Friday night…

Both teams come in with a victory, the Wolves routed Volunteer behind our TV-11 player of the week Cale Bryant and the Blazers on Saturday dispatched the South Greene Rebels for the 2nd year in a row….

The Wolves have had plenty of time to scout the Trailblazers and they know what’s coming to the Wolves den.

“They have really good athletes Luke Scott really good DE and their secondary is good and they also have a pretty good quarterback in Luke Jenkins so it will be a tough match-up.”

“We are excited close proxity should be a great rivalry they just cracked the top 10 in 5A so we are expecting a great crowd and a great game we can’t turn the football over and it’s going to come down to the line of scrimmage we have to win the line of scrimmage.”

