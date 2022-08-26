Read full article on original website
KEYC
Mankato East rolls to win over Delano
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Delano Tuesday afternoon. East wins by a final of 6-2.
KEYC
Sleepy Eye overpowers Loyola in non-conference match up
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola in a non-conference clash on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Indians defeated the Crusaders in a three-set sweep to claim victory.
KEYC
MSU golf season begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
willmarradio.com
Twister spotted in Prinsburg area
(Prinsburg MN-) Tornados struck southern Minnesota yesterday evening, but there are no reports of injuries. A tornado was spotted in Kandiyohi County, southwest of Prinsburg, around sunset. It appeared to touch down, but at this point there are no reports of damages. Tornado touchdowns in the southern Twin Cities, particularly in the Lakeville/ Eagan area, caused some tree and roof damage.
KEYC
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
hot967.fm
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
Town Ball Weekly: State Tournament Edition
Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version
South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
mnprairieroots.com
The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin
FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
KEYC
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
Saturday storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
Men on fire, diving horses, colliding locomotives. See the proud & perilous history of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a tough lot, the life of a grandstand. All spiffed up for your big occasion and your guests turn their backs on you. Consider this the opportunity to rectify that situation. The sturdy structure kissed by the cheeks of generations of Minnesotans is 113...
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
12 of the Most Amazing Apple Orchards in Southeast Minnesota
Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!
KEYC
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
