Mankato East rolls to win over Delano
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Delano Tuesday afternoon. East wins by a final of 6-2.
Sleepy Eye overpowers Loyola in non-conference match up
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola in a non-conference clash on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Indians defeated the Crusaders in a three-set sweep to claim victory.
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
MSU golf season begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed. The is delay is due to utility relocation issues. While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hosting its 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, the...
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after fatal ATV rollover
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A seven-year-old girl died in a fatal ATV rollover in Redwood County. Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says Addison Knott succumbed to her injuries after the ATV rolled over near the 29,000 block of 250th Street. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m., last Thursday, Aug....
High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake
EARTH EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are warning people not to swim in Bass Lake. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their pets access to the lake due to signs of toxic algae. Faribault County officials were alerted...
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. “The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of...
Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club
Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to celebrates new inductees
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Rock n Roll Music Association will be inducting a new batch of Iowa music legends into the state Rock n Roll Hall of Fame later this week. Festivities kick off on Thursday in Arnolds Park with a Rock the Roof concert. The Labor...
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
